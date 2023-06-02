Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just made its theatrical debut and Shirogane has seen fit to make a new one gwen cosplay, four years after the last time. The result? Spectacular.

Originally from Earth-65, Ghost-Spider basically stands as a female variant of the Spider-Man we know: in his universe it is Gwen who has been bitten by a radioactive spider and has received the proportional abilities of a spider, while Peter for a series of reasons becomes the Lizard and dies at due to the chemicals that transformed it.

In his post on InstagramShirogane said she hopes her fans still appreciate her as Gwen, even after all this time, and that she didn’t get to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse because she’s got a cold these days.

Of course, the Russian model isn’t the only one to have played this character over the years: from this point of view, we point out the cosplays made by jasikyu, Melamori.cosplay, donnami_cos and clarequinnn.