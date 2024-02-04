Gwen lives again in the fantastic cosplay realized by ashen.reina and dedicated to the version of the character we saw in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The photo, as you can see, is truly splendid.

Shot on the roof of a building, perfect setting for Spider-GwenIrene wears the heroine's costume, a wig that faithfully reflects her hairstyle and makeup capable of enhancing the beauty of the Russian model.

As we wrote in the review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated feature film that tells the adventures of Miles Morales after A New Universe it undoubtedly stands as one of the most amazing productions that have ever been made by Marvel.