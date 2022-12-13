Sony has released the new official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versesequel to the film Spider-Man: A New Universe, which returns to tell us the story of Miles Morales, grappling with a new multiversal challenge.

The new animated film will arrive in Italian cinemas on June 6, 2023.

Miles Morales returns in the next chapter of the Academy Award-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, the friendly Brooklyn neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted into the Multiverse, where he meets a team of “Spider-Heroes” charged with protecting its existence. But when the heroes clash over how to deal with a new threat, Miles finds himself up against the other “Spiders” and will have to redefine what it means to be a hero in order to save the people he loves most.