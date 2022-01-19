‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will bring the arachnid multiverse back to the big screen after the premiere of its first part Into the Spider-Verse and No way home. In turn, Marvel fans couldn’t be more excited to see the result.

Since this is a sequel, we know that Miles Morales’ Spider-Man will again meet variants from other worlds. However, we still don’t have an official synopsis revealing which ones we’ll see or what threat will bring them together again.

In order to make the wait more enjoyable, screenwriters Phil Lord and Christopher Miller spoke with Collider to anticipate that each universe will have a different animation style; a pleasant surprise for those who were delighted with the visual aspect of the first installment.

“It’s a very ambitious sequel, because we didn’t want to do the same thing over again, so the idea of ​​going to different dimensions gave us an artistic opportunity for each world to have its own art style, and to be able to push the people at ImageWorks to develop a way that each dimension seems to be drawn by the hand of a different artist”, they explained.

The multiverse again in danger. Photo: Sony Pictures Animation

After this, they emphasized that seeing the development of that material is impressive. “Really, it is the reason why we continue to do it, because it is very difficult to do it well”, they concluded on the main motivation to make more deliveries.

When it premieres?

The sequel to Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse is scheduled for release in mid-2023.