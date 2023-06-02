In most Marvel superhero movies there are post-credit scenes. On average, there are two, and they serve to supplement the story with a fun fact or leave the ending open for a sequel. The story of Miles Morales represents the last installment of this saga, which is why many people will be waiting for one of these. Know in this note if you have to wait for the credits or you can go home after the end of the film.

YOU CAN SEE: “Spider-man: through the Spider-Verse”: where, when and how to watch the movie with Spider-Man online?

Does the new “Spider-Man” movie have post-credit scenes?

To the surprise of many people, “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” has no post-credits scenes, so you won’t have to wait for the credits to roll. However, many Marvel fans will wait to confirm it. This can be differentiated from the last installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, which did feature them.

Trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

What day does “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” premiere in Peru?

“Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” opens on June 1 in Peru, as in most Latin American countries. One of the exceptions worldwide is the United States, which will have to wait until June 2.

YOU CAN SEE: “Spiderman: through the Spider-Verse”, PREMIERE: where to SEE the movie in theaters and on what date?

What is the cast of “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse”?

Shameik Moore as Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen

Daniel Kaluuya as Hobart Brown/Spider-Punk

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

Issa Rae as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Lauren Velez as Rio Morales

Jason Schwartzman as Stain

Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis.

#quotSpiderMan #SpiderVersequot #postcredit #scenes #Film #surprises #fans