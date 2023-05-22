In the last hours one of the directors of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versand revealed that production on the film has finally wrapped.

After the incredible success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (arrived in Italy with the title Spider-Man – A new universe) Sony Pictures Animation immediately put two sequels to the aforementioned animated film in the works.

The first of these will be Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will make its theatrical debut on June 1, 2023. Instead, the trilogy will close Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versewhich is currently scheduled for March 29, 2024.

As for Across the Spider-Verse one of the directors of the film ie Justin K. Thompsonrevealed on Twitter that production of the feature film has concluded.

update: It. Is. Done. — Justin K Thompson (@shinypinkbottle) May 20, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in addition to the aforementioned Justin K. Thompson, sees directing involved Joaquim Dos Santos And Kemp Powers. The screenplay of the film is instead edited by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller And David Callahamwhile the production sees involved Avi Arad, Amy Pascal and Christina Steinberg, along with the aforementioned Lord and Miller.

As for the voice cast, the film sees involved Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Luna Lauren Velez, Shea Whigham, Issa Rae, Bryan Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya And Jason Schwartzman.

The plot of the film see Miles Morales be catapulted into multiverse after reuniting with Gwen Stacy. Here she will meet several Spider-Man who are charged with protecting the very existence of the multiverse but, when the heroes clash over how to manage a new threatMiles will find himself facing the other Spider-men.