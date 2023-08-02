Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has one exit date official format digital: the film can be purchased or rented on the various platforms starting from August 8th. Those who prefer the uncompromising quality of the Blu-Ray version will have to wait until September 5th.

In both cases, users will be able to count on a number of interesting features extra contentincluding director’s commentary, screen-text versions of the feature film’s music, and of course a cut scene from the final cut, this time featuring Spider-Man 2099.

Able to total receipts for 250 million dollars in its first days alone, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was received in a very enthusiastic way by audiences and critics, so much so that many have called it the best spider-man movie ever.