A detail that probably hardly anyone in Europe has noticed, has created a stir in the United Arab Emirateswhich they decided to ban from the country Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse sequel to the Sony film of the same name which narrates the adventures of Miles Morales and his companions.

While the censorship council that governs visual products that are sold or digitally distributed in the UAE hasn’t actually explained why the film was recently kicked out of the country, many have assumed that the reason was related to a particular character: in a scene of a few frames a flag with writing appears “Protect Trans Lives”, literally “Protect Trans Lives”.

It is not strange that there was this veto from the Arab authorities, after all even the Disney film Lightyear – The true story of Buzz he was banished from the country for the scene with the same-sex kiss between two characters of the same gender. The UAE authorities have always boycotted any film or product that contains LGBTQ+ references of any kind.

There is also speculation that the co-star character, Spider-Gwen is actually Transgender as the flag in question appears in his room, plays drums in a hard-rock band, the hair in some scenes takes on the color of the transgender flagshe herself has features that can be mistaken for masculine and this must have thrown the UAE authorities into a tailspin.