It is the film fans have had to wait more than a year for but finally Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has hit the big screens and already, it’s one of the highlights of the summer.

The movie has earned rave reviews since it kicked off the summer season when it was released at the start of the holiday season. The latest installment in the Marvel Comics classic has wowed audiences young and old and is a must-see for all fans.

Sure to be one of the highlights of the summer, this article will explain how you too can see the new Spiderman film, with tips on other activities you can do while the sun is shining and the days are long.

How to Watch the New Spiderman Movie

Right now, the only place to catch Miles Morales as the latest Spider-Man is in movie theatres. However, it won’t be long until you can catch it from the comfort of your own home.

The animated picture is currently being enjoyed all over the world on the big screen and earning major kudos for its dazzling cinema, sophisticated animation and wondrous story. However, soon, it will be viewed by millions more film lovers when it becomes available on streaming services.

The older Spider-Man films can be watched on Disney+ and this is likely where the latest movie will end up as the streaming platform often drops the latest releases three months after it debuts in theatres. So while a cinema trip is a must this summer, you won’t have to wait too long to enjoy it again at home with your friends and family.

Other Entertainment to Enjoy this Summer

While the movies have to feature on your summer to-do list, there are plenty of other ways to be entertained over the next few months.

There are a host of summer sports to watch, too. Whether viewing live at the arena or on the television, there is plenty of action to keep you entertained. While Major League Baseball (MLB) is played all through the summer, as is the NASCAR Cup Series, the Major League Soccer (MLS) season is in full swing, too, with matches played throughout June, July and August.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is sure to be one of the films of the year with hours of entertainment across movies, gaming and sports just waiting to be enjoyed.

Be sure to check out the latest reviews, news and updates online so that you can plan an epic summer vacation and live life to the fullest in this glorious weather.