The next week will be epic for the fanatical users of Marvelsince after some delay, finally Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will be released in all theaters around the world. This leads to the question of whether it will have surpassed its predecessor that even took an Oscar, and according to critics, it seems that the path of Thousands Morales is positive.

The members of the press have already been able to see the tape in advance, and although there were doubts about the failures and successes that it could have, it seems that they have liked it for the most part, with praise for the future that the franchise may have in the coming years. animated media. To this is added that they affirm that it feels like the first part of something that can close satisfactorily.

Here are some opinions from journalists:

Across the #SpiderVerse is just an incredible achievement. It’s impressive, but also an unfinished story at the end. Visually, it’s an impressive achievement. It’s everything a #SpiderMan fan could ask for and more. So good it’s hard to believe it exists.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every way imaginable! Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy also takes her place at the head of this table. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one.

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another milestone for animation. Yes, it’s beautiful and visually stunning, but this sequel beats the first because it always puts Miles AND his family front and center. Spider-Gwen rightfully steps into the spotlight as well, co-owning the film.

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is an AWESOME movie. Everything you loved about the first Spider-Verse is here, even better in certain aspects of the movie. Great action, phenomenal animation, cast, there are so many ways I can say this movie is amazing in one tweet.

Remember that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse the next one opens June 1st in theaters.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: In terms of animation, it is one of the films that I wanted to see the most this year, and if I already had high expectations, with this reception I now expect much more. One more week to experience the magic of this ever-growing universe.