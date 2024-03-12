













It's no secret that PlayStation had several multiplayer and as-a-service games in development with several of its studios. One of them was a game of Spider-Man developed by Insomniac. A trailer for this one just leaked and we admit it looked interesting.

Spider-Man: The Great Web would be the name of this canceled video game. Apparently it would take inspiration from the Spider-Verse and have us fighting alongside other Spider-Men across the multiverse. It's even apparent that we could control some of the villains.

In the trailer we see that there is a wide variety of spider heroes to choose from. We also see the appearance of interdimensional portals that took us to other versions of New York. The most obvious are a cartoon reality and one inspired by film noir.

The concept of this Spider-Man multiplayer from Insomniac seems interesting. However, it was one of the many games canceled by PlayStation in recent years. Maybe they didn't see enough ability in him to keep players coming back for more. Would you have liked to play it?

What can we expect from Spider-Man in the world of video games?

According to some leaks and claims from Insomniac, there are some projects to expect from the arachnid in video games. The most obvious is Marvel's Spider-Man 3 which would close the Peter Parker and Miles Morales trilogy. It also seems that we will have downloadable content for the second part, where the villain The Beetle will appear.

Also, due to last year's Insomniac leaks, we know they are working on a Venom game. Although not much is known about this one, we already have an idea of ​​how the deadly protector will be controlled. After all, we already had the opportunity to use it in one of the sequel's highlights. Are you excited about Spidy's future in gaming?

