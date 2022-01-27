The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe They have been waiting a long time for the presentation of Miles Morales, but neither the producers of Sony nor Kevin Feige have spoken on the subject. However, a new rumor has appeared through social networks that talks about Morales entering the big screen alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Who is Miles Morales?

Thousands became famous thanks to Marvel comics, which led to his participation in the animated film Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar for best animated film in 2018. Spidey fans continue to wonder when will be the day that Morales is seen sharing the screen with the Peter Parker of Tom Holland.

According to insider ViewerAnon, known for sharing superhero rumors long before they are confirmed by official media, Miles Morales would be featured in Spider-Man 4.

Miles Morales in Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse. Photo: Composition/Sony Pictures

Miles Morales in Spider-Man 4

Twitter account @ViewerAnon said: “Potential spoiler alert for SM4. Seriously. SPOILER ALERT! (As always, take with skepticism). I heard that the plan/goal for Spider-Man 4 is to bring Miles Morales into the MCU. Peter would meet him after the commotion of No way home and they will bond over the course of the film.”

Announcement of the possible entry of Miles Morales to Spider-Man 4. Photo: Twitter

Another important detail is that the publication was shared by @MiTimeToShine, another Twitter user who is known for launching rumors on the social network that are later confirmed by official sources.