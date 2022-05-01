“Spider-Man: no way home” showed us the Spider-Verse in the MCU for the first time, making fans’ dreams come true. The return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man was one of the most rewarding moments and we could have more.

On more than one occasion, sam raimi was willing to make a fourth installment of the superhero thanks to the narrative possibilities of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” provided the franchise.

“I didn’t think it was possible, but after jumping back into the multiverse, I realized, like ‘Doctor Strange,’ that anything is possible now. So I’m fully up for it,” he previously stated for MoviePilot.

Now, the filmmaker told Total Film why he wants to make the film: “I ruined ‘Spider-Man 3’ a bit. I had a great plan in my head to make it up to the audience for that, with a great fourth installment. But I couldn’t make a good enough script in the time I had before it was released.”

As is known, Sam Raimi moved away from superhero movies after the disappointment of the third part of Spider-Man. After 15 years, he will take it up again with “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” and fans hope that it will not be an isolated incursion.