The movie 'Spider-Man 4', with Tobey Maguire as protagonist, could already be in developmentsays Thomas Haden Church and is shared in various media outlets.

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's trilogy has been liked by the public and that is why the fourth part of 'Spider-Man' would already be in pre-production, with the aforementioned actor as the protagonist again.

The actor Thomas Haden Church recently declared to the international press that there is hope for a fourth installment of 'Spider-Man', so there is speculation on social networks that Tobey Maguire would be at the head of the cast.

Actor Thomas Haden Church. Instagram photo

In a recent conversation with Comic Book, the actor Thomas Haden Churchfamous for playing Flint Marko, alias Sandman, in the film 'Spider-Man 3', directed by Sam Raimi, said that he would love to return to the Spider-Man universe.

Thomas Haden Church mentions that there are rumors regarding the filming of 'Spider-Man 4' during 2024, with Tobey Maguire as the protagonist, and he hopes to be called to be part of the cast. He would accept it without thinking.

Tobey Maguire He played the iconic superhero in the trilogy directed by Sam Raimi, which began in 2002 and ended with 'Spider-Man 3' in 2007.

To carry out the filming of 'Spider-Man 4', This year it would be and perhaps towards the end of 2025 it would hit the screen, meanwhile it is pure speculation, since there is no official confirmation from the film studios.

