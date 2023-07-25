Comicbook recently interviewed Thomas Haden Church, historical interpreter of theSandmana character who appeared in the films Spider-Man, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One of the statements of the actor has been around the world and has thrilled millions of fans who can’t wait to see Spider-Man again on the big screen:

“There’s always been sort of… I’ve heard rumors… that Sam Raimi was going to do another Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire and if that happens, I’d probably pitch in to at least make a cameo.”

Will the “voices” that have reached the actor’s ears be reliable? If so, we may revise one of the best Spider-Man performers and one of the directors who best represented the superhero in cinemas together again and.. let’s face it, it really wouldn’t be bad.

Raimi, in fact, recently said that he wanted to return to producing a film along the lines of Spider-Man after making Dr Strange: Multiverse of Madness, which he called “extremely focused on the multiverse”.

If these rumors turn out to be true, Spider-Man could return to theaters shortly after the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, what Marvel itself has declared to be the last spider-man film that will exploit this type of animation (unfortunately). You can find ours movie review at this link.