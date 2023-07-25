













Actor Thomas Haden Church is promoting Twisted Metal, where you will have a role. In one of the interviews he was asked if he would bring the villain back to life. spider-man 3. It was here that he said he heard that Sam Raimi is already doing a fourth part with Tobey Maguire.

He also added that if this were true, he would do everything possible to appear in it. Even if it was with a cameo of only a couple of seconds. However, he did not share more information, nor did he comment on his possible sources. But being part of Hollywood, perhaps his information is more credible.

Neither Sony nor Marvel have shown any indication that spider-man 4 with Tobey Maguire a reality. However with the success of No Way Home and the possibilities of the multiverse, anything could happen. Perhaps in the future we will find a surprise return of the spider hero of the 2000s.

What has Sam Raimi said about a Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire?

After directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessSam Raimi made comments about Spider-Man 4. He said that now with Marvel everything was possible, any union between heroes and teams. This made her think that she would love to work with Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst again.

Source: Marvel Studios.

In fact, shortly after the premiere of No Way Home, rumors of continuations for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield arose. However, there is still no confirmation of any kind. Do you think the rumors are true?

