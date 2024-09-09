Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes. Tom Holland managed to give a new face to the spider hero and although it was thought that there would be no other way than the last film, because Spider-Man was forgotten by everyone, it seems that is not the case, a new installment could arrive faster than we expect and with a new director.

Destin Daniel Cretton was the director in charge of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and could also be the one who would direct Spider-Man 4The director declined to remain in the project Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, However, it seems that a live-action production is still pending Naruto and his baton could soon be confirmed for the new Spider-Man film.

Spider-Man 4 will once again be written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Producers are Kevin Feige —head of Marvel— and Amy Pascal —the former head of Sony—. The three previous films in the saga starring Tom Holland were directed by Jon Watts, However, the director is not returning for a new installment, which in fact was debated among the team to find out if there was a real reason to bring this Spider-Man back to the big screen.

It seems that it has been decided that yes, and not only that, but it is essential that it be soon, Spider-Man 4 will be filmed in early 2025 and it is very likely that it will remain in the hands of Cretton, but we will have to wait for official details in this regard. At the moment, it is only said that there is a high probability that a contract will be signed, but until that is a fact, the possibilities are still in play.

Source: Marvel

Spider-Man and Tom Holland

The films of the Spider-Man embodied by Tom Holland are as follows:

Homecoming — 2017.

Avengers: Infinity War—2018.

Avengers: Endgame — 2019.

Far from Home — 2019.

No Way Home — 2021.

Is it ever enough of Tom Holland as Spider-Man? It seems not, and we might have a new film soon!

