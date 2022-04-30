As we have revealed to you in the past few hours, it has been announced Jon Watts has left the direction of the new reboot sui Fantastic 4.

When Walt Disney Studios acquired 20th Century Fox several years ago, it soon became clear that the Marvel Cinematic Universe would see a new reboot of the iconic quartetafter previous attempts by Tim Story and Josh Trank.

A Fantastic Four movie set in the MCU was in fact officially announced shortly after the acquisition of Fox. Although Marvel Studios have not yet chosen any interpreter for Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm / Human Torch or Ben Grimm / The Thing, it was announced that Jon Watts he would direct the filmthis after completing the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland.

As we have already told you at the opening of the article and in our previous news, Jon Watts has decided to abandon the projectand many are wondering about the reasons behind this choice.

As stated by Kevin Feige, the doors of the Marvel world have not closed permanently for Jon Watts and indeed on both sides there is the hope of to be able to collaborate again in the future. Hypothetically, then Watts may return for a fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCUbut the latter are only suppositions.

Speaking of more concrete things, Apple Studios won an auction for an untitled movie that Watts will write and direct, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rival “fixers” who find themselves simultaneously hired for the same job. The agreement for this project requires Apple to give the film a precise theatrical release date before it arrives on the platform Apple TV +. Watts will produce the film alongside George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.