If Spider-Man 4 ever hits the big screen, Sam Raimi should be directing, for many. After the release of the last film in the cinema, which sees the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, many are wondering if it is possible to see a fourth chapter.

Sam Raimi has never held back for the making of Spider-Man 4. In fact, according to him “everything is possible»After the release of Doctor Strange 2. But obviously to rekindle the hope of all those who grew up with it Maguire’s Spider-Man was No Way Home, as already explained.

Talking with FandangoRaimi explained: “After making Doctor Strange, I realized that anything is possible, literally anything is possible in the Marvel universe, all kinds of combinations. I love Tobey, I love Kirsten Dunst. I think anything is possible“.

All this seems really positive for a possible fourth film. But of course the director explained that he has neither the story nor the plan for making a film. “I don’t know if Marvel is interested. At the moment I don’t know what their thoughts are or what they want to achieve. But that would be great“.

Maguire never said anything about his possible I return to the Spider-Man universe and has always remained somewhat in the shade in the past year. While Kirsten Dunst told a Deadline: «There’s still time. Nobody asked me anything, but I think I would. I mean, the multiverse keeps moving forward so I think it could happen. But for now I don’t know anything, anyway“.

After the words of Raimi and those of Dunst, hope is rekindled, even if there is still nothing done. Since the director does not yet have in mind what he could he succeeds the Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguire and of whom we have not known anything for fifteen years. Yes, Spider-Man 3 was released on May 1, 2007.