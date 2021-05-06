The Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire, is one of the most memorable by Marvel fans. After years, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland took the position of the ‘Trepamuros’, but the comparisons were never necessary.

What some fans are unaware of is that director Sam Raimi had planned Spider-man 4. The feature film entered development in 2008 and was scheduled to premiere on May 6, 2011, creating great expectations. However, he never saw the light.

Following the hosting of the third installment, Sony Pictures became even more involved in the production to ensure its success. Disagreements with Sam Raimi about the plot, characters, and release deadlines led to the film’s cancellation in July 2010.

What was going to happen in Spider-Man 4?

“I don’t want to make a movie that is less than great. So go ahead with the reboot that you had planned anyway ”, were the words of Sam Raimi to the co-president of Sony, Amy Pascal, then.

The director had expressed an interest in portraying the transformation of Dr. Curt Connors (Dylan Baker) into his evil alter ego, Lizard. The character had appeared since the second installment and it was a matter of time before it was taken advantage of.

On the other hand, it was reported that John Malkovitch was in negotiations to be the villain Vulture, while Anne Hathaway would play a new version of Felicia Hardy (Black Cat). Bruce Campbell’s character would also have gone from simple cameos to having a more significant role in the story.

Thus, Sony was orchestrating a great cast that promised to repeat the same mistake of the past: the oversaturation of on-screen villains and consequent sacrifice of character development. However, the plans imposed by the study never made it to the big screen.

“With great power comes great responsibility” was the lesson left by the saga. Photo: Sony

For better or for worse, the deadline for the release of the film was the deciding factor for the director to leave the project. Also, he never reached a consensus with the writers. Apparently he had up to four scripts from different writers, but none were to his liking.

A new start for Spider-Man in the movies

Almost immediately, a new movie was announced that rebooted the franchise under the direction of Marc Webb. In 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man hit theaters and ended up introducing the Lizard as the main threat from the arachnid played by Andrew Garfield.

Years later, Spider-Man had a new reboot under the Disney label starring Tom Holland. On this occasion, Vulture was chosen as the superhero’s villain.