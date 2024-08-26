Spider-Man 4 is one of the most anticipated films by MCU fans. Although we already know that this film will be a reality, at the moment there are not many details about the story, characters and, above all, release date. Fortunately, A new report has shared some pretty interesting details, including when this film will hit theaters.

According to Daniel Richtman, a film industry insider, Spider-Man 4 It would not hit theaters until July 2026. Along with this, the story would focus, once again, on a multiversal conflict.something that would make sense considering that the film would take place before or after Avengers: Doomsday.

However, it is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Sony, Marvel or Disney. Likewise, there is currently no script or director for this production, and The only actors who have been confirmed are Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ. Apart from this, there are more questions than answers about Spider-Man 4.

When Richtman’s information became known, Many fans have expressed their discontentas most want to see a story where the scale is smaller and Peter faces off against iconic Spider-Man villains, such as Kingpin, who is already part of the MCU. Sadly, it seems that will not be the case.

As usual, We can only wait for more information to become available in the future. In related news, Sydney Sweeney could appear in the next Spider-Man movie. Likewise, new details have emerged about the spider-man’s animated series.

Author’s Note:

I hope the report is wrong. After No Way HomeSpider-Man needs to have an adventure that is more in tune with what makes this character special, and not be treated like a multiversal hero by Marvel.

Via: World of Reel