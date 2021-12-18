Before the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were many doubts as to whether Tom Holland would continue to play Peter parker at the UCM. However, at the end of last month, the producer of the franchise of Spider-man, Amy Pascal, revealed that not only was a fourth ‘wall-crawler’ film in the works, but that a new trilogy was being considered.

During an interview with The New York Times, Pascal and the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, assured that Peter Parker’s fourth film is in pre-production and that both teams collaborate to make it the best possible way. Find out below what they said.

Peter Parker, MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Marvel Studios

What did Kevin Faige and Amy Pascal say?

During the interview with the American media, they asked Pascal to clarify his comments regarding No way home: “We are producers, so we always believe that everything will be fine,” he said. “I love working with Kevin Feige. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony, and having a great leader of great ideas has been critical. I hope it lasts forever ”.

To which Feige added: “Amy, I, Disney and Sony are talking; yes, we are beginning to actively develop where the story is headed. I say this openly because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far from home. That will not happen this time.

Kevin Feige has been a director of Marvel Studios since October 2019. Photo: Marvel Studios

The separation trauma Feige refers to is the incident in which The Walt Disney Company and Sony briefly ended their partnership following the release of Spider-Man: far from home, leaving the future of the franchise uncertain. However, the differences were resolved.