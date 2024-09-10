Good, indeed, very good news for those who are anxiously awaiting the arrival in cinemas of Spiderman 4: the film has finally found its directorThe newspaper announced it The Hollywood Reporterwhich confirmed a rumor that had begun to spread insistently in recent days.

Well yes, because the film will be directed by none other than Destin Daniel Crettonand not Sam Raimi or John Watts as was erroneously reported in the past. The director is certainly not a new face at Marvel Studios: he was the one who took care of the direction behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of 2021.

It is no mystery that this film is particularly anticipated by fans of the series: the main problem, however, concerns the fact that it is not clear who the interpreters will be main ones.

Lately, Tom Holland has expressed himself in favor of a return to the superhero role but, according to some insiders, Tobey Maguire could play Spider-Man again.

Little information, but very confusingthe ones we have regarding Spider-Man 4: with all of Marvel’s attention focused on Avengers 5 and the return of Robert Downey Jr. as Dr Doom, we probably won’t be getting any official word on Spider-Man any time soon.