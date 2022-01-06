After the enormous success achieved by Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest film production dedicated to our favorite web shooter, it seems that Spider-Man “fever” has exploded on the web, with fans who would like to see Spider-Man from Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire.

Speaking of the latter, one Spider-Man 4 starring Maguire was actually in the plans of Raimi, but the whole thing was unfortunately set aside even before the production could take real shape, with all due respect to all the fans.

Yet, now that all the Spider-Man in the film industry are at the center of attention, the flame of hope seems to have reignited with renewed vigor, thanks also to the writers of No Way Home – Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – who they welcomed the idea of ​​bringing Maguire and Garfield back to the scene with their respective Spider-Men.

In the hope therefore of being able to see the “Raimiverse” (as defined by the public) expanded, the hashtag # MakeRaimiSpiderMan4 has exploded on social networks, with tens of thousands of interactions and enthusiastic fans who already dream of seeing the exploits of the first unforgettable one in the cinema. Neighborhood Spider-Man, all while work on a new Spider-Man movie seems to have already begun.

Obviously, this media attention will not necessarily lead us to have that much chat Spider-Man 4, given that the decision is still up to Sony (and to Raimi and Maguire himself), but not infrequently it has happened to attend the realization of huge projects and commercial successes thanks to the insistence of the public, just think of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign against Warner Bros, to give a striking example.

In short, for now we have few certainties and a lot of hype, the son of a resounding success for thelatest adventure dedicated to Spider-Man starring Tom Holland, which in the course of its programming in cinemas around the world has managed to earn staggering figures, in fact becoming one of the most profitable films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.