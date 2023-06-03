













Spider-Man 4 delayed by writers’ strike, confirms Tom Holland

Tom Holland stated that the first meetings have already been held about what will be spider-man 4the point is that all these boards have already stopped in solidarity with the association of writers of North America, which is the one that is on strike in USA.

with meetings for spider-man 4 on hiatus due to the writers’ strike now we just have to wait. What is a fact is that, surely, Tom Holland Yes, he will return to his role, we just have to wait for the information to be officially revealed and that will happen when the writers’ strike ends.

Source: Sony Pictures

One detail that the actor points out is that the talks around the film were underway, little by little, at a very early stage and, in short, it is too soon to say concretely what is really going to happen. .

What’s next for Spider-Man in the movies?

Spider-Man 4 is not the only film that sony and Marvel they are planning with everything and Tom Holland, there also comes the confirmation of a live-action with Miles Morales. We don’t know if it’s something to do with the Spider-Verse character, maybe he’s a protagonist that will eventually fit into the MCU.

Now all that remains is to be very patient, because with the writers’ strike everything will go very slowly, especially since all the projects are going to stop and until agreements are reached, everything will move fast and bad or slow and good. Or in one of those they end up using an AI and they fire everyone. Anything can happen.

