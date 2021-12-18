Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios still have more stories to tell together. With the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home monopolizing theaters, fans are awaiting the news that confirms a fourth installment of the arachnid. Amy Pascal, Sony producer, already spoke about this project, who indicated that “it was not far from its plans.”

As the days went by and in a recent interview with The New York Post, Pascal and Kevin Feige confirmed that the two studios are “actively” developing Spider-Man 4. The production companies will continue as partners for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to continue his passage through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’: why watch What if ?, Chapter 4, before the movie?

“We are producers, so we always believe that everything will work out. I love working with Kevin, ”Pascal said. “We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony, who has been instrumental. He is a great leader with big ideas. I hope this lasts forever, “he added.

Feige, for his part, spoke about it. “Amy, Disney, Sony and I are talking. Yes, we are actively beginning to develop a sequel for Spider-Man. I say this openly because I don’t want fans to go through the chaos that happened after Far from home. That won’t happen this time, ”he shared.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ on Facebook: fan transmits the full movie live and direct

In the interview, Feige recalled what happened after the completion of the commercial agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios, which concluded in Spider-Man: far from home. With the announcement of their separation, having not reached a deal again, fans saw how the arachnid left the MCU. As days went by, both studies revealed that, after arduous negotiation, they resumed their agreement.

Spider-Man’s multiverse is called the Spiderverse. Photo: composition / Twitter

The pact between the production companies placed Spider-Man in future Disney and Marvel Studios films. It was speculated that the character could be part of the reboot of the Fantastic Four or Avengers 5.

“He’s going to show up at some point,” Feige said of Spider-Man’s future in the MCU. “The when and where, of course, is the fun part, the part we don’t talk about for now,” he concluded.