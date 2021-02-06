Spider-Man is one of the most anticipated movies for MCU fans. The film will bring back different actors who worked in previous Peter Parker installments. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are two of the stars who will reprise the roles of Dr. Octopus and Electro respectively.

However, another of the most remembered Spider-Man villains could return: the Green Goblin, played by Willem Dafoe, as reported by the Geeks Worldwide portal.

The website indicates that Dafoe has appeared on the set of the film to record his first scenes. Unfortunately, they do not have more data, although they assure that the information came from the same source that confirmed the return of Alfred Molina.

Will Spider-Man 3 have a spiderverse?

The spiderverse is one of the most requested and anticipated events by the public. This rumor was reaffirmed on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial that confirmed the crossover between the three Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Sony Latin America commercial that would confirm the spiderverse

“What is your favorite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose. In the Marvel multiverse anything can happen and in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together ”, is heard in the spot.

Spider-Man 3: release date

The third installment of Trepamuros was scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2020, although due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, its launch was delayed to November 5, 2021. However, Disney has changed its release schedule and now the feature film It will debut on December 17, 2021.