SpiderMan 3 and the scene that fans expect | The third installment of Spider-Man has generated a lot of expectation among fans of the superhero. Electro and Dr. Octopus promise to raise the threat level to top off the trilogy, and the Spider-Verse is even rumored as the latest attractive surprise.

Much has been speculated on the outcome, which is why Tom Holland guaranteed that there is nothing to worry about. In fact, he revealed to 20minutes that the film contains one of the highlights of his career and he is very proud of the production.

In a new interview for the Den of geek portal, the protagonist dared to anticipate that Spider-man 3 it has an action scene that will be quite different from what we have seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alfred Molina will appear as Dr. Octopus. Photo: Composition / Marvel

“The film is incredibly ambitious and I am delighted to say that we are succeeding. It goes very well. We saw a fight scene that we had filmed a few weeks ago and I had never seen a fight scene like this in the MCU, ”were the actor’s words.

After this, he expressed his enthusiasm for the public to see the result on the big screen and thanked the opportunity again. “I’m having the best time of my life doing it. It’s really fun to be back with Jacob, Zendaya and Jon Watts, ”he concluded.

Spider-Man 3: release date

Initially, the third installment of the ‘Trepamuros’ was going to be released on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the film for December 17, 2021. However, nothing is certain while the health crisis lasts, which altered the plans of all of Hollywood.