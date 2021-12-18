After the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, many fans are already looking forward to seeing an upcoming installment of the arachnid superhero. However, in order to understand the film and the post-credits scenes, it is necessary to appreciate a few films beforehand. Here are the essential feature films you have to enjoy so you are not lost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Without a doubt, the movies we have to see are the different versions of Spider-Man:
Tobey Maguire
Many consider him the best Spider-Man, participating in three different films, which launched the arachnid to popularity.
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Spider-Man 2 (2004)
- Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Andrew Garfield
The actor’s passage through the MCU was too short, so fans were left wanting to see more about his version of Peter Parker.
- The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Revenge (2014)
In addition, it is advisable to see the animated film Spider-Man: a new universe, since it will help us to know the Spider-verse in the background.
Canon movies
These feature films are essential to be able to understand a little more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We mention them in chronological order.
