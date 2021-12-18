After the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, many fans are already looking forward to seeing an upcoming installment of the arachnid superhero. However, in order to understand the film and the post-credits scenes, it is necessary to appreciate a few films beforehand. Here are the essential feature films you have to enjoy so you are not lost in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Without a doubt, the movies we have to see are the different versions of Spider-Man:

Tobey Maguire

Many consider him the best Spider-Man, participating in three different films, which launched the arachnid to popularity.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman trilogy was directed by Sam Raimi. Photo: Sony Pictures

Andrew Garfield

The actor’s passage through the MCU was too short, so fans were left wanting to see more about his version of Peter Parker.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Revenge (2014)

In addition, it is advisable to see the animated film Spider-Man: a new universe, since it will help us to know the Spider-verse in the background.

Andrew Garfield as the second Spider-Man. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Canon movies

These feature films are essential to be able to understand a little more about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We mention them in chronological order.