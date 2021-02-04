Spider-Man 3 promises to change the MCU thanks to its inspired cast that will bring back Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively. They were both villains for previous superhero movie sagas, leading to speculation about the multiverse as part of the plot.

In this way, the biggest fan fantasy would come true: the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Not only as a cameo, but a participation that would serve to close the trilogy in style.

In conversation with Variety, Tom Holland discussed the high-profile addition to his predecessors, but did not confirm or deny the rumor. “He beats me, I don’t know. If so, they have not told me yet ”, were his words to the specialized media.

As recalled, Tobey Maguire starred in the first Spider-Man film adaptation in a trilogy directed by Sam Raimi. Instead, Andrew Garfield only made two films as the amazing Spider-Man, under the direction of Marc Webb.

For the moment, it only remains to see the result on the big screen. Spider-Man 3 was originally set to premiere on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release to December 17, 2021. However, nothing is certain while the health crisis that altered the calendar lasts. MCU premieres.

Upon his arrival in theaters, Tom holland He pointed out that he can’t wait like his followers, but they haven’t even started post production yet. “We still have a lot of filming. We started before Christmas and shot for about seven weeks. We stop and now we start again. I’m as excited to see it as anyone, “he concluded.