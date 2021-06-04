The star of Spider-Man: no way home, Tom holland, has been visiting various media as part of the publicity stage prior to the release of the film.

In that sense, the actor recently spoke with Capital FM, where, among the things he mentioned, he recalled a particular scene that Marvel did not allow him to record on the arachnid belt.

As they chatted, Holland explained the creative contributions he added to No way home, but among the changes he proposed, there was one that the studio did not accept for its content.

“ I said: ‘I think we should have a really passionate sex scene’, but the producers responded with ‘no, I don’t think so’ ”Joked the Englishman. “Then there were a couple of ideas that they did take and are in the movie. I can say that it is a story in which I am really involved and not only as an actor, “he added.

Undoubtedly, Spider-Man: no way home It is one of the most anticipated titles by Marvel fans for this 2021. On June 1, followers filled social networks with doubts behind the premiere of its first official trailer, something that finally never came out.

What happened? Last Tuesday, fans thought that the release of the images would be announced on that day. The rumor came from seeing what happened to Shang-Chi weeks ago. Marvel released its first trailer on the birthday of Simu Liu, the protagonist.

With more than one speculation surrounding the film continuing to appear, the truth is that Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters on December 17 starring Tom Holland.