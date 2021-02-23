The third installment of Spider-Man has the MCU pending due to cast additions: Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina reprise their roles as Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively. As if that were not enough, the fantasized appearance of Matt Murdock could become a reality.

The expectations of the fans for the result are high and Tom Holland is not exempt from sharing the same sentiment. The protagonist considered that the film contains one of the highlights of his career and stated that he could not be more proud of the production.

“I’m filming in Atlanta with the Marvel Studios team and, although filming is underway, I can tell you how proud I am to find myself in the Spider-Man suit again,” the young MCU star told the middle 20minutes in a new interview.

After these words, he highlighted the importance of playing the superhero in his choice of other projects. “It is difficult for me to find films by independent authors, but I would not have such a diverse career without being this superhero for years,” he explained.

Spider-Man 3 will tell how the ‘wall-crawler’ faces the problems seen in the previous film. Photo: Marvel / Composition

What will Spider-Man 3 be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3. “I think it will be totally different. We had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not go back to the secret identity. Now people know the identity of Peter Parker, “he told ComicBook.

Where will it take us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a story of Peter Parker that has never been made in the cinema ”, were the last words of the executive that led to the possible debut of Matt Murdock in the MCU.

Spider-Man 3: release date

In principle, the third installment of the ‘Trepamuros’ would arrive on July 16, 2020, but due to the coronavirus crisis the film delayed its release to November 5, 2021. However, the recent movement of dates at Disney has made the movie is scheduled for December 17th.