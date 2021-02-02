The MCU holds several surprises for fans of Spider-Man, whose third installment has everyone pending for its cast: Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will return as Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively. As if that were not enough, the appearance of Charlie Cox as Daredevil could be confirmed in the following weeks.

Thus, the long-awaited film would feature well-known characters seen in Marvel Studios movies and series, which raises the excitement of fans and Tom Holland himself. These were the enthusiastic words of the protagonist on Instagram:

“Today was one of the highlights of my career. For those of you who were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you who weren’t, you better buckle up! ”Holland wrote in the same post where he shares a photo from the set.

Spider-Man 3: what will the movie be about?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke about the possible plot of Spider-man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not use that again. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.

Spider-Man 3: release date

At first, the third installment of the ‘wall-crawler’ was going to be released on July 16, 2020, but due to the coronavirus crisis, the film delayed its release to November 5, 2021. However, the recent movement of dates in Disney has had the movie scheduled for December 17.