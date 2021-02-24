One of the most anticipated films of 2021 is undoubtedly Spider-man 3, which will bring back the iconic Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to aid Peter Parker in his exploits.

To keep fans excited, Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and other members of the main cast took advantage of the use of their social networks to share some titles of the third installment of the arachnid.

Tom Holland shares Spider-Man 3 title. Photo: Instagram / Tom Holland

Jacob Batalon publishes the apparent title of Spider-Man 3. Photo: Instagram / Jacob Batalon

Despite the fact that at the beginning it was believed that they were official, it took only a few seconds for netizens to realize that it was a joke on the part of the actors to excite their followers.

Some of the titles shared by the stars are named Spider-Man: phone home, Spider-Man: home wrecker and Spider-Man: home slice. In moments, users of lnstagram, social network where the images were published, were filled with funny comments and assured that they are looking forward to the Marvel Studios movie.

Zendaya jokes fans with the title Spider-Man 3. Photo: Instagram / Zendaya

Spider-Man 3 has an estimated release date of December 17, 2021 . However, the day could vary depending on the sanitation measures by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spider-Man 3: what will the movie be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not use that again. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.