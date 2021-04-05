Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few months away and Marvel Studios confirmed that the film will have Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, who will return as Dr. Octopus and Electro, respectively. Both characters appeared in previous Spider-Man installments.

It is believed that the third installment of the arachnid will show the long-awaited spiderverse, an event that will unite the three Peter Parkers of the cinema and will open the way to the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This rumor has become louder because the voice actor Roger Pera confirmed, in an interview with the YouTube channel ElSotanodelPlanet, his participation in Spider-Man: no way home .

“When I open Instagram, I have a lot of questions about dubbing, and the top question is this. Sometimes I have contact with the heads of Warner, Sony. There was a moment when I said ‘this is false, this is not going to happen’, but it is going to happen and I don’t know when it will be, but we are going to double it, ”said the Spanish interpreter.

Pera is known for voicing Tobey Maguire in all three Spider-Man films directed by Sam Raimi and in The Great Gasby and Pawn Sacrifice.

Will Spider-Man 3 have a spiderverse?

The spiderverse is one of the most requested and anticipated events. This rumor was reaffirmed on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial that confirmed the crossover between the three Spidermen, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

“What is your favorite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose. In the Marvel multiverse anything can happen and in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together ”, is heard in the spot.