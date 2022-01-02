Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the arachnid multiverse to the table in the MCU and fans couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. He brought not only villains of yesteryear like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin, but great allies as well.

In the battle against these threats, the protagonist had Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their role as Spider-Man. According to screenwriter Erik Sommers, the former made valuable contributions to his character’s vision.

“They had ideas, and it was really interesting and useful to know about them. Nobody knows the character so well, or thinks so much about him, as someone who has to embody and sell him … It definitely shaped what we did “, the writer commented to the specialized media.

Following these words, co-writer Chris McKenna added that Maguire and Garfield had great ideas that really elevated everything they were looking for and added layers. “We really started to refine the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming,” he details.

Spider-Man: no way home arrived in Peruvian cinemas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Photo: Marvel Studios

What is it about?

In No way home, Spider-Man will face the consequences of an unleashed multiverse. Many enemies will come from other worlds to teach the protagonist what it really means to be Spider-Man, but he will not be alone to wage his greatest battle.