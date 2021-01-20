One of the most anticipated films of 2021 is undoubtedly Spider-man 3, which will bring back the iconic Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to aid Peter Parker in his exploits.

Despite not much information on how the film will unfold, the Twitter account called Just jared has shared the first images of Tom Holland (Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) on the recording set in Atlanta.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man 3. Photo: Just Jared

Zendaya in Spider-Man 3. Photo: Just Jared

The photographs show the actor walking under the snow with a paper in his right hand, while the young artist is in a kind of shop and wearing a curious green outfit.

Also, the scenery that surrounds the celebrities has a Christmas look, this because the production intends to release the film on December 17, 2021 . However, the date could vary depending on the sanitation measures by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spider-Man 3: what will the movie be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not use that again. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.