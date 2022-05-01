Sam Raimi was the director of Spider-Man 3, and he admitted he wanted to the presence of Mysterio and Kraven in the film, as they are two characters that he knows very well and would have been well represented.

Raimi still wants the two characters to appear in what could be a possible sequel as promising as Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed $ 1.9 billion and entered viewers’ hearts as one of the best superhero movies ever. Talking with Rolling Stonesthe director explained in fact how the audience’s response to Spider-Manreleased in theaters last December, has stimulated him to make a sequel that can have the same success, provided he is allowed to do so.

Several screenwriters, including James Vanderbilt, Gary Ross and David Lindsay-Abaire, they would like to take care of the eventual Spider-Man 4. Unfortunately, there is not yet a story or works that could suggest the beginning of the making of the film. The desire to still be able to put Mysterio and Kraven in a possible Spider-Man 4 bodes well. The director has several good ideas on characters and roles to introduce.

I miss the fantastic cameo we made with Bruce Campbell. Mysterio was one of the possibilities [per questo film]. We also had other things in mind but that was certainly present. And I missed Kraven, the hunter. We were about to put the latter into the next Spider-Man, because I’ve always wanted to see Kraven fight Spider-Man on the big screen. I thought he was going to be truly unique. He is the ultimate hunter, while Spider-Man is the most agile cheater in the skies. I also wanted to see Peter Parker keep moving forward as a human being.

Much of the criticism of Spider-Man 3 focused on Sam Raimi’s management of Eddie Brock / Venoma character with which the director does not he was very familiar, as he admitted himself, but the presence of Mysterio or Kraven could have changed that. So, using two classic characters from the comic book story that Raimi knows well, like Mysterio and Kraven, would allow both of them to shine in. Spider-Man 4, strengthened by the director’s in-depth knowledge of them. Interestingly, Raimi doesn’t mention John Malkovichwho had been chosen to play the Vulture.

Adrian Toomes wasn’t meant to appear on the big screen until Michael Keaton brought him to life in Spider-Man: Homecoming alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. Projects for Spider-Man 4 are numerous, there is also talk of the return of Tobey Maguire and many other characters.