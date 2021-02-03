Spider-Man is a few months away from releasing his third installment, which will bring several actors who worked in previous superhero films. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are two of the confirmed performers who will reprise the roles of Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively.

The expectation on the part of the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe towards Spider-Man 3 is great, since it is believed that the feature film will show the long-awaited spiderverse, an event that will unite the three Peter Parkers of the cinema.

Tom Holland is aware that the film is one of the most anticipated by the MCU, so he used his Instagram account to share a photo that shows the full Spider-Man costume.

Tom Holland is excited for the premiere of Spider-Man 3 in theaters. Photo: tomholland2013 / Instagram

The actor took the opportunity to write the following words at the bottom of the image: “Today was one of the highlights of my career. For those of you who were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you who weren’t, you better buckle up. “

Will Spider-Man 3 have a spiderverse?

The spiderverse is one of the most requested and anticipated events by the public. This rumor was reaffirmed on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial that confirmed the crossover between the three Spider-Men, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

“What is your favorite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose. In the Marvel multiverse anything can happen and in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together ”, is heard in the spot.