Spider-Man 3 is one of the most anticipated films by MCU fans, because it could bring the multiverse into collision. As if that were not enough, the protagonist told Variety that it is the most ambitious superhero feature film he has seen and he is eager for the world to see it.

Through Instagram, the actor showed photographs of the filming and even the first promotional image of the film. Hours later, he decided to release the coveted title of the third installment: Spider-Man 3: no way home.

“Today was one of the highlights of my career. For those of you who were there, you know what I’m talking about and for those of you who were not, you better buckle up! ”Holland shared previously on the same social network.

Spider-Man 3: what will the movie be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man, we had a hero reveal his identity, so in subsequent movies, we couldn’t go back to that. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.

In addition, he has all Marvel fans pending for his cast: Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will return as Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively. As if that were not enough, the appearance of Charlie Cox as Daredevil could be confirmed in the following weeks.

Spider-Man 3: release date

Initially, the third installment of the ‘Trepamuros’ was going to be released on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the film for December 17, 2021. However, nothing is certain while the health crisis lasts, which altered the plans of all of Hollywood.