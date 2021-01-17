One of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) is Spider-man 3 starring Tom Holland. The film would present the spider-verse, an event that would show the three arachnids of the cinema.

The production is in the filming stage in Atlanta and fans of the character take advantage of the exteriors to take photographs or record a sequence of the feature film. The new image comes thanks to Just jared, where Tom Holland can be seen dressed as Spider-Man

However, the costume has a small difference. In the second film, the blue part of the chest was attached to the lower part, something that changes with this outfit that has a red stripe at the waist.

Tom Holland will play Peter Parker once again: Photo: Just Jared

Spider-Man has a slight change in his costume. Photo: Just Jared

Spider-Man 3: release date

The third film work of the superhero was scheduled to be released on July 16, 2020, but due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the film postponed its release to November 5, 2021. However, the change of release dates that made Disney had Spider-Man 3 rescheduled for December 17, 2021.

Spider-Man 3: possible movie plot

Kevin Feige spoke about the possible story the film will have in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not go back to the secret identity. Now people know the identity of Peter parker. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made in the cinema, “said the president of Marvel Studios.