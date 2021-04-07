Spider-Man: no way home is a few months away from releasing its third installment. The film will bring back Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina to the franchise, who will reprise the roles of Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively.

In addition, it is believed that the feature film will show the long-awaited spiderverse, an event that will unite the three Peter Parkers to face different enemies. The expectation among the public has grown due to the last image that was published on social networks.

The new photograph came thanks to the Twitter account Spider-Man: No Way Home News, where you can see a poster that shows an image of the Statue of Liberty with Captain America’s shield and the title of Newest avenger.

The new image of Spider-Man 3 would have a big spoiler of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Photo: Twitter @spideysnews

This poster would be connected with the events of the series The Falcon and the Winter SoldierAlthough it is not yet known if the poster refers to John F. Walker or if something will happen in Disney Plus fiction that causes a well-known avenger to assume the mantle of Captain America.

Will Spider-Man 3 have a spiderverse?

This rumor was reaffirmed on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial that confirmed the crossover between the three Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

“What is your favorite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose. In the Marvel multiverse anything can happen, and in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together ”, is heard in the spot.