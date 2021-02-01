One of the most anticipated films of 2021 is undoubtedly Spider-man 3, which will bring back the iconic Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to aid Peter Parker in his exploits.

The third installment continues with its recordings in Atlanta, so it is not surprising that from time to time photographs of the actors are leaked in full shooting. For this reason, the Twitter account called SpiderManBra shared new images of the stuntman of Tom holland.

Spider-Man 3. Photo: SpiderManBra

However, what was surprising is that the actor is wearing a mo-cap suit (motion capture), which is used for scenes with CGI animation. Under this premise, many fans have speculated that the main reason for the dress is because the tape would bring back to Iron-Spider, the same one he used for Avengers: endgame.

However, Marvel studios It has not commented on it, so it only remains to wait a few weeks to learn more details about the production of the arachnid film.

Spider-Man 3: what will the movie be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not use that again. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.

Spider-Man 3: reveal how Peter Parker would keep his identity a secret

Tape Marvel will continue with the unexpected ending left by the 2019 production, Far from home, in which J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) accused the wall-crawler of killing Mysterio, in addition to revealing his identity.

For this reason, Parker must deny the accusations and plan a new strategy to continue as a superhero incognito.