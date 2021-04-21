One of the most anticipated movies of 2021 is undoubtedly Spider-man 3, which will bring back the iconic Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to aid Peter Parker in his exploits.

Likewise, it was confirmed that two villains will be incorporated into the long-awaited film. One of them is Doctor Octopus in charge of Alfred Molina and the other is Electro, characterized by Jamie Foxx.

Faced with expectations, the digital artist Spdrmnkyxxii shared on his Instagram account an image in which Electro is seen with his characteristic clothing from the original Marvel comics.

Electro fan art for Spider-Man 3. Photo: Spdrmnkyxxii

As you can see in the image, the antihero wears a tight green suit with some yellow lightning-shaped figures. Furthermore, his appearance is like that of a human being, unlike his version in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man movie where his skin appeared to be composed primarily of electricity.

Spider-Man 3 has an estimated release date of December 16, 2021. However, the day may vary depending on the sanitation measures by the coronavirus pandemic.

What will the movie Spider-Man 3 be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man: no way home in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man we had a hero reveal his identity, so in the following films we could not use that again. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made in the cinema, “said the executive.