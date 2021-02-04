The third installment of Spider-Man has MCU fans excited after the signing of Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina as Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively. Since then, the speculation of the result has not stopped growing, so Tom Holland decided to clarify for Variety.

“I can say it is the most ambitious solo superhero movie ever made. You sit down, you read the script and you see what they are trying to do, and that they are succeeding. It is really impressive. I have never seen a movie of a solo superhero like this, “he told the outlet.

Spider-Man 3: what will the movie be about?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, spoke about the possible plot of Spider-Man 3 in an interview conducted by Comicbook in July 2020.

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man, we had a hero reveal his identity, so in subsequent movies, we couldn’t go back to that. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it is exciting that, once again, it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”said the executive.

Spider-Man 3: release date

Initially, the third installment of the ‘wall-crawler’ was going to be released on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the film to December 17, 2021. However, nothing is certain while last the health crisis, that altered the plans of all Hollywood.