Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the spider multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the result has delighted fans. His box office success backs him up and it’s no wonder, considering that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprized their roles as Spider-Man.

The return of both continues to give something to talk about and Garfield did not want to be left behind. In conversation with Happy sad confused, he recounted what it was like working with Maguire and his reaction to seeing him as the spider superhero again.

“It was amazing to be able to be together with Tobey on a film set as an actor again, and especially as that character. I grew up idolizing him in that role and he is a big part of that character for me,” he recounted during the interview.

After this, he explained what it was like to work by his side even before filming. “We had this incredible period… We were throwing around ideas about what the relationship could become, what the dynamic could be, what the feeling for each other is, and how we first see each other compared to when we broke up… What is the journey of that?”

Spider-Man: no way home will hit theaters in Latin America on December 16 of this year. Photo: Composite/Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

For the actor, it was like two friends making a little Spider-Man short film. “I think he also really started to remember her connection to acting, her love for her, as if no time had passed,” she reflected on the return of his partner.