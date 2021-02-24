Spider-Man 3 has all MCU fans excited. The project would be “the most ambitious solo superhero movie ever made,” Tom Holland told Variety. Much has been speculated about the outcome and details about the production seem to corroborate the actor’s enthusiastic statements.

Currently, the third installment is in the middle of filming and there is a good time to see the finished film on the big screen. However, the actors are making the wait more enjoyable with interviews and the filtering of photographs of the recordings.

Recently, both Holland and Jacob Batalon and Zendaya shared three possible titles of the film work: Phone home, Home-wrecker and Home slice. The publications on Instagram gave something to talk about on social networks, but also a specific scene.

As can be seen in the photos of the three posts, the protagonists are entering the basement of an abandoned house. Possibly it is a refuge turned base to evade the authorities who seek to capture Peter Parker now that his identity as Spider-Man is known.

What will we see in Spider-Man 3?

“I think it will be totally different. At the end of Iron Man, we had a hero reveal his identity, so in subsequent movies, we couldn’t go back to that. Now, people know who Spider-Man is. Where will it lead us? We’ll see. But it’s exciting that once again it allows us to tell a Peter Parker story that has never been made on the screen, ”Kevin Feige previously stated.

Spider-Man 3: release date

Initially, the third installment of the ‘Trepamuros’ was going to be released on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of the film to December 17, 2021. However, nothing is certain while last the health crisis that altered the plans of all Hollywood.