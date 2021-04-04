Spider-Man: No Way Home will showcase the actors who worked on previous Spider-Man installments. Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are two of the performers who will return the roles of Dr. Octopus and Electro, respectively.

Millions of fans of the arachnid believe that the third installment of Spider-Man will show the long-awaited spiderverse, an event that will unite the three Peter Parkers of the cinema and will open the way to the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A promotional image that was published on the Twitter account Spider-Man: No Way Home News, where all the signatures of the team that participated in the film are, has made fans try to find clues on the poster that only shows Tom Holland’s rubric .

The new look for Spider-Man 3 has fans looking for clues about the spiderverse. Photo: Twitter @spideysnews

There are people who believe they have found the signatures of actors such as Charlie Cox (Daredevil) or Tobey Maguire, which would confirm the participation of these two actors for the new film starring Tom Holland.

Will Spider-Man 3 have a spiderverse?

The spiderverse is one of the most requested and anticipated events. This rumor was reaffirmed on December 3, 2020, when the Sony Latin America channel launched a commercial that confirmed the crossover between the three Spidermen, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

“What is your favorite Spider-Man? You don’t have to choose. In the Marvel multiverse anything can happen and in Spider-Man 3 you will quite possibly see everyone. Yes! The three Peter Parkers saving the world together ”, is heard in the spot.