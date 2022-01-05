Spider-Man: no way home is the movie that is still being talked about three weeks after its long-awaited world premiere. What was so much wanted, was fulfilled: seeing the three Spider-Men in action.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: no way home. Photo: Marvel Studios

It really was a very well kept secret, to the point that fans were already content with just seeing three ‘Spideys’ played by Tom Holland. Although it sounds funny, it was like that, which caused many memes to be created about Spider-Man: no way home.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix confirmed Mother there are only two, season 3: Ana and Mariana will be back

We saw the final material and it caused us a lot of emotion, but behind all this, as we must imagine, there is a great job, especially convincing all parties to participate in the project and the confidentiality that this entails: committing each one of the protagonists not to spoil anything from the plot, other than the official synopsis.

It is expected that with the participation of Andrew Garfield in No way home his trilogy will be completed as the second Spider-Man. Photo: Columbia Pictures

Amy Pascal, the producer of the Spider-Man franchise, told The New York Times in a key interview what it was like putting Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire together.

YOU CAN SEE: Rebel on Netflix: how many episodes will it have, what time and where to see the premiere of season 1

“We made them understand that these were not going to be cameos just for money. The parts were real. I was there with them the first time and would be again. I have too much respect for them, for all the work we did together over the years. They were not going to be another actor or an extra, they would be very important for each part “Said the executive.

Stan Lee’s imaginary cameo in Spiderman no way home. Photo: Twitter

This, in reference to the fact that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire demanded to read the script before agreeing to be in the film, since they did not want to make only a cameo to generate profits, as they thought that this would disappoint the fans. For them it was essential to integrate into history, that there really is a mission.

YOU CAN SEE: Matt Reeves’ the Batman: new images of Bat Man, the Riddler and Catwoman

It finally turned out like this, and we all appreciated it, we enjoyed every scene where we saw the three Peter Parkers, played by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.