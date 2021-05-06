The third installment of Spider-Man, titled No way home, is in the middle of filming and fans couldn’t be more excited for its premiere. The main reason for the joy of the fans is the rumors about the multiverse as an intrinsic part of the plot.

The confirmed participation of Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch, as Electro and Doctor Strange, only increased these suspicions. Now, the integration of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man is what is causing something to talk about on social networks.

In this regard, Garfield told Happy sad confused that is pending of these rumors, and recommended that they calm down. “They may be doing something, but I haven’t received any calls. Haven’t I said it already? They haven’t called me, ”he said with a laugh.

This is the official logo for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Photo: Marvel Studios

Now, the actor gave Access an interview to show his enthusiasm for the idea of ​​returning as Spider-Man in the next Marvel Studios movie. Although he hinted that he would be willing to do so, they never asked him.

“I, of course, have heard all the rumors about everything and, to be frank, I think it’s a great idea. But as a fan I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. Um, but, yeah, no, it’s not something they asked me or anything like that, but you know, never say never. “

Spider-Man 3: release date

Initially, the third installment of the ‘Trepamuros’ was going to be released on July 16, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the launch of the cinematographic work for December 17, 2021. However, nothing is certain while the health crisis lasts, which altered the plans of all of Hollywood.